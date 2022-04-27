© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

Animal Law: Rights and Responsibilities

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM PDT

Whether one contends that animals themselves have rights, or we have responsibilities as pet owners or community members, this area of law is developing rapidly.

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's co-host Dean Johnson are Valerie Mccarthy, Interim Executive Director of Redwood City based Pets In Need, and Corey Page of San Francisco’s Evans & Page, who represents the nation’s premier animal advocacy organizations.

Questions for Jeff and Dean's guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 298-8255.

