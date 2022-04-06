Violence has infected your relationship; where can you turn for help?

You have been accused of domestic violence. In what arenas might you face battles: Civil suits, Family Law, domestic violence restraining orders, criminal prosecution? How do these arenas differ?

Who sorts out what did or did not happen and where both parties go moving forward?

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by the Honorable Lauren Zorfas, retired San Mateo County Superior Court Commissioner, and San Mateo Attorney, to discuss restraining orders under the Domestic Violence Protection Act.