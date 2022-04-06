© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

Restraining Orders under the Domestic Violence Protection Act

Published April 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM PDT

Violence has infected your relationship; where can you turn for help?

You have been accused of domestic violence. In what arenas might you face battles: Civil suits, Family Law, domestic violence restraining orders, criminal prosecution? How do these arenas differ?

Who sorts out what did or did not happen and where both parties go moving forward?

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by the Honorable Lauren Zorfas, retired San Mateo County Superior Court Commissioner, and San Mateo Attorney, to discuss restraining orders under the Domestic Violence Protection Act.

Tags

Your Legal Rights Lauren ZorfasDavid Nazarro
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden