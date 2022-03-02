© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

The Law and How You Pay for Healthcare

Published March 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM PST

Our pharmaceutical companies develop drugs, and charge many times more at home than they sell them for abroad. We have the world's largest economy, yet by any measure, our healthcare does not keep up with the industrialized world. We have numerous government programs - Medicare, Medi-Cal, Affordable Care Act - to subsidize this care, yet it still bankrupts so many. Are there answers?

Sitting in for Jeff Hayden, tonight's guest host Dean Johnson, and guests retired attorney James Mahon, and Michael Lighty of the Single-Payer Coalition, will discuss all existing government programs and pending initiatives to change them.

Questions for Dean and his guests? Call toll-free at (866) 798-8255.

Tags

Your Legal Rights Dean JohnsonHealth Caresingle payerMedi-Calmedical careJames MahonMichael Lighty
