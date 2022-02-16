Part Two: Police Encounters and the Law of Arrest

Tonight, Your Legal Rights continues it's discussion of the laws, the norms, and the circumstances regarding your interactions with police officers -- from the friendly conversation in passing to a consensual contact where information might be sought to detention, search and arrest – such interactions are all governed not only by social norms but policies and procedures and an ever-evolving body of laws.

To help sort through the legal issues involved, YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host, Emmy-nominated NBC legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, are joined by San Francisco attorney (and former police officer) David Uthman and Oakland attorney Nabiel Ahmed.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call (866) 798-2855.