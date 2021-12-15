Landlord Tenant Law At The Close Of 2021

What remain of the major, but temporary, changes brought on by the pandemic?

Do any regional bars to eviction remain in place?

What of the state aid for those behind in their rent? Any idea how long these are taking to process? How long is the stream of funding expected to last?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by David Finkelstein and Jessica Chylik, Landlord/Tenant attorneys and two of the very best.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call toll free at (866) 798-8255.