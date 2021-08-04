© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

THE LAW REGARDING THE BUSINESS OF CANNABIS, PART II

Published August 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM PDT

About a year ago, we took a look at the legal environment surrounding the newly legalized marijuana market. We did not finish. Just how are businesses to operate under a system of regulation that is, to say the least, fluid and evolving.

Tonight, we are happy to be back to complete, or at least resume, that discussion!

Join YLR Hosts Jeff Hayden and Josh Borger and guests Brett Shulman of Courtesy Goodwin, LLP, In San Francisco, Richard S. Rosenberg from the Encino, California Office of Ballard Rosenberg Golper & Savitt, LLP, and Habib Bentelab of Ragghianti | Freitas LLP, In San Rafael.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests? Call (866) 782-8255.

Tags

Your Legal RightsLegalized marijuanaCannabis MarketJeff HaydenYour Legal RightsHabib BentelabBrett SchumanRichard S. Rosenberg
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden