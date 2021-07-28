The Americans with Disabilities Act at 30: The good, the bad, the misuse.

What is the Americans with Disabilities Act? It remains important legislation, but is it subject to misuse in its present form?

Recent media reports are replete with reports of a very few individuals sending out letters or filing lawsuits against small businesses.

What are the responsibilities rightly placed on small business owners under the ADA? Where can an individual go for relief when local merchants, or perhaps their employer, will not accommodate them? What should a merchant do when first receiving word that the business is not in compliance?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by Kathrine R. Moore, an attorney with more than 30 years experience well versed in Representation For ADA Violations, and Frederick Lustenberger, Certified Access Specialist (CASp), one of 800 or so CASp inspectors throughout California.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call (866) 798-8255.