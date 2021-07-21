Crisis of the Republic II: Will Trump Return

We survived january 6th, but is our democracy still in crisis? Tonight we look to:

1. The past: how did we get here? Is trump cause or effect?

2. The present: where are we now? The impacts of polarization and voter suppression legislation

and

3. The future: what do we foresee for 2022 and 2024? What can we do about it?

Join YLR Host Jeff Hayden, Professor Lawrence Douglas, the James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College and Dean Johnson, practicing attorney and Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst as we try to answer the question: are we out of the woods, yet?

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call, toll-free, (866) 798-8255.

