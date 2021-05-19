Common Real Property Problems, Part Two

You own a home to rent out, but you and the other joint tenant can't agree whether to keep leasing it out or to put it up for sale. Your own home has one of the world's worst neighbors. Where can you go for help? Your beloved pet has been with you, in your condo, for years; the new neighbor arrives and immediately complains of allergies. What can you do?

Tonight YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Josh Borger welcome Barton Hechtman, from the San Jose office of Matteoni, O'Laughlin & Hechtman, and Andrew Junius, from the San Francisco office of Reuben, Junius & Rose, LLP, to discuss real property issues commonly affecting property owners. Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.