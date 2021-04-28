Policing Our Cities: What Needs Fixing

The killing of George Floyd sparked a response unlike anything we have seen in many years. What do the verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin teach us about where we are with policing our cities today?

Representive Zoe Lofgren reports that prior to the january 6 assault on the capitol, a commanding official directed Capitol police officers to pursue only agitators against former President Donald Trump and ignore potential pro-Trump troublemakers.

Are these stories truly discrete, or does the story of the assault on the capitol give us some insights into a troubled institution? What does all this say about us? Where do we go from here?

For tonight’s discussion, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by civil rights attorney and activist John Burris, San Mateo Attorney Kevin Allen, from the Renne Public Law Group, Jamal Anderson, and Redwood City Attorney and legal and political commentator Dean Johnson.

