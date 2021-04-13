© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your-Legal-Rights-Temp_1.png
Your Legal Rights

You and Your Homeowners Association

Published April 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM PDT

In modern history, we have gravitated toward living in closer quarters, with more common areas and shared facilities, in ways that have been more common for renters, now becoming more common for owners as well. This closer proximity has led towards a need for governance.

Tonight, on Your Legal Rights, we take a look at the homeowners association. YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Johnny Yeh, Sharon Glenn Pratt, Ronald Rhode and Carter Glahn.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

In modern history, we have gravitated toward living in closer quarters, with more common areas and shared facilities, in ways that have been more common for renters, now becoming more common for owners as well. This closer proximity has led towards a need for governance.

Tonight, on Your Legal Rights, we take a look at the homeowners association. YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Ron Rhode, Johnny Yeh, Sharon Glenn Pratt and Carter Glahn.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags

Your Legal RightsJohnny Yehjeff hayden | your legal rights |Ron RohdeSHARON GLENN PRATTCARTER GLAHN, SEVERAID & GLAHN, SACRAMENTOHomeowners Association (HOA)