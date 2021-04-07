© 2021
Your Legal Rights

The First Amendment: Social Media and Hate Speech

Published April 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM PDT

Is speech always free? Does the government's interest in regulating change when someone owns or controls the very medium on which we communicate? What about when we use speech to place people in danger or promulgate hate? Can a media provider cut off someone's political speech?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden, with tonight's co-host, Josh Borger, is joined by Professor Margaret Russell of the Santa Clara University School of Law and Lauren Krapf, the National Policy Counsel for the Anti Defamation League.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

