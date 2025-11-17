© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Your Call

How Exxon exported climate denial to the global south

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:27 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a DeSmog investigation that reveals how a coordinated campaign by Exxon funded right-wing think tanks have tried to make the global south "less inclined" to support the UN-led climate treaty process.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Exxon helped fund and lead a constellation of US-based organizations that sought to discredit climate science and block America’s participation in a UN-led climate treaty – a campaign that is now the subject of dozens of lawsuits accusing the company of lying to the public about the climate emergency.

According to DeSmog, top US oil and gas producers are using trade groups to gain access to this year’s COP30 climate summit in the absence of an official US delegation.

Guest:

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist with DeSmog, and author of The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

Resources:

DeSmog: ‘A Pretty Ugly History’: How Exxon Exported Climate Denial to the Global South

The Guardian: Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber all Cop30 delegations except Brazil, report says

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
