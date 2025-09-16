© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Free speech crackdown after Kirk's murder

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:40 PM PDT
Gage Skidmore

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series, The Authoritarian Playbook. Today we are discussing how the assassination of right wing activist, Charlie Kirk is playing out on social media. The consequences for views the Trump Administration deems negative could get you fired.

Guests:
Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton University, author of The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America

Alberto Toscano, columnist for In These Times, author of Late Fascism: Race, Capitalism and the Politics of Crisis and Terms of Disorder: Keywords for an Interregnum

Resources:

In These Times by Alberto Toscana: https://inthesetimes.com/article/trump-washington-takeover-military-national-guard

In These Times by Alberto Toscana: https://inthesetimes.com/article/centrist-dems-republicans-change-stance-on-gaza-to-hide-genocide

In These Times by Alberto Toscana: https://inthesetimes.com/article/trump-reverse-racism-south-africa

