The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild Neighbors

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, author and journalist Erika Howsare discusses her new book, The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild, which details the mythology, colonial history, conservation science, art, literature and ecology behind deers.

She writes, "How deer may not only be a great historical species with long, tangled, essential ties to humanity, they may also be the species that perfectly symbolize the way we live with nature now, and the way we will carry on into whatever weird, paradoxical future awaits."

Why do we look at deer in the ways we do, and what do these animals reveal about human involvement in the natural world?

Guest:

Erika Howsare, poet and writer, and author of The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild

Resources:

The Sacramento Bee: This deadly disease that kills deer and elk has been detected in California for the first time

The Washington Post: As climate change pushes deer north, other animals may lose out

