What can we do to fix our broken mental health care system?

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Nicholas Rosenlicht discusses his new book, My Brother's Keeper: The Untold Stories Behind the Business of Mental Health—and How to Stop the Abandonment of the Mentally Ill.

He says mental health care in the US has become nothing short of atrocious, but it's functioning as intended, providing profits for corporations. What will it take to change the system?

Guest:

Dr. Nicholas Rosenlicht, clinical professor at UC San Francisco School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences with more than 40 years of clinical, research, administrative, and teaching experience, previous faculty member at the UCLA School of Medicine, UC Davis School of Medicine, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School), author of more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, and the new book, My Brother's Keeper: The Untold Stories Behind the Business of Mental Health—and How to Stop the Abandonment of the Mentally Ill