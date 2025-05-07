© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What can we do to fix our broken mental health care system?

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:08 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Nicholas Rosenlicht discusses his new book, My Brother's Keeper: The Untold Stories Behind the Business of Mental Health—and How to Stop the Abandonment of the Mentally Ill.

He says mental health care in the US has become nothing short of atrocious, but it's functioning as intended, providing profits for corporations. What will it take to change the system?

Guest:

Dr. Nicholas Rosenlicht, clinical professor at UC San Francisco School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences with more than 40 years of clinical, research, administrative, and teaching experience, previous faculty member at the UCLA School of Medicine, UC Davis School of Medicine, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School), author of more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, and the new book, My Brother's Keeper: The Untold Stories Behind the Business of Mental Health—and How to Stop the Abandonment of the Mentally Ill

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
