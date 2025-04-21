On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we first discuss Pope Francis's climate legacy who has died at the age of 88.

We then talk about Eating: The Power to Save the Ocean, a documentary that investigates how industrial fishing, agriculture, pesticides, and global food transport are endangering ocean health.

The film asks, what if our food could save the ocean?

"The ocean is the source of life. It regulates the climate. It covers 70 percent of the planet's surface. The ocean is vital, but it is under threat. And that is mainly because of our food. We don't think about it because we can't see it, but what we eat can have serious consequences for the health of the ocean. Fortunately, solutions do exist. In France, men and women are already laying the foundations for a more sustainable eating. Malaury Morin, an ocean activist, sets off to hitchhike the roads of France to meet them. She will try to better understand the impacts of our food on the ocean. And above all, she will discover tangible solutions for eating well while preserving the ocean."

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America

Malaury Morin, ocean activist and co-founder Blutopia

Resources: