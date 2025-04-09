© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Using ancestral Native American foods for health and wellness

By Rose Aguilar
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Lois Ellen Frank and Walter Whitewater discuss their new book, Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients.

The book shares the story of eight plants that Native peoples shared with the world, including tomatoes, vanilla, and cacao. Prior to 1492, these foods only existed in the Americas. It also focuses on food sovereignty, sustainability, and includes more than 100 plant-based recipes using Native American ingredients.

Guests:

Lois Ellen Frank, chef and owner of Red Mesa Cuisine, Native foods historian, educator, and gardener

Walter Whitewater, chef at Red Mesa Cuisine, winner of the James Lewis Award for his work as a Native American chef

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
