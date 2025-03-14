Trump’s crackdown on campus protests & the GOP’s proposed cuts

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a human rights advocate and lead negotiator for the 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University. He is being held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana.

According to the Intercept, since his arrest, his attorneys have fought any suggestion that this case is about whether their client committed a crime or is a threat to national security. Instead, they say, it’s about the US government stifling Khalil’s advocacy for Palestine.

Later in the show, we'll examine the looming threat of a government shutdown and the GOP’s proposed deep cuts to social and health services.

Guests:

Laura Jedeed, freelance journalist based in New York City

Jonah Valdez, reporter for The Intercept

Michael Mechanic, senior editor at Mother Jones and author of Jackpot: How the Super-Rich Really Live—and How Their Wealth Harms Us All

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost

Resources:

The Intercept: The Legal Argument That Could Set Mahmoud Khalil Free

The Nation: Mahmoud Khalil Is the First Activist to Be Disappeared by Trump

Mother Jones: Republicans Aim to Extend a $684 Billion Tax Break That Benefits Many of Them

HuffPost: ‘Slap In The Face’: Democrats Rage At Chuck Schumer After His Shutdown Fold

Jewish Forward: Jewish groups targeted Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil — then ICE arrested him

