What happens to care when private equity firms buy hospice providers?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the rise of for-profit hospice agencies in the US and how that's affecting care.

Between 2015 and 2022 , 47 private equity firms bought 124 hospice providers. Though hospice began as a nonprofit, community-based service in the 1970s to provide specialized end-of-life care, over 70 percent of hospice providers are now for-profit, according to the CDC .

What’s behind this alarming trend? And how is it affecting patient care and the right to transition with dignity?

Guests:

Dr. Ira Byock , palliative care physician, public advocate, founder of the Institute for Human Caring , emeritus professor of medicine at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine , author of Dying Well , The Four Things That Matter Most , and The Best Care Possible

Jennifer Moore Ballentine , CEO of the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California

Resources:

New York Times: Hospice Is a Profitable Business, but Nonprofits Mostly Do a Better Job

Los Angeles Times: A visit with my late mother’s nurse, and a lesson on what you should know about hospice care

STAT News: The hospice industry needs major reforms. It should start with apologies