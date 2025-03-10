How Big Soda has influenced science and policy
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Harvard university anthropologist Susan Greenhalgh joins us to discuss her new book, Soda Science: Making the World Safe for Coca-Cola. Greenhalgh tells the story tells the story of how, in the midst of an explosive epidemic of obesity, Big Soda mobilized academic allies to create a science that would protect profits on sugary drinks by advocating exercise, not dietary restraint, as the primary solution to obesity — a view few experts accept.
The 1990s was a rough decade for the soda industry. In the US, obesity rates were exploding. Public health critics began fingering sugary soda as a main culprit and calling for taxes on soft drinks. With profits on sugary drinks threatened as never before, Big Soda had to be defended. Coca-Cola would take the lead. The book draws concepts from the social studies of science and anthropology to track a largely hidden project of the food industry that was global in scope. That project sought to create an industry-friendly science of obesity, spread it to key markets abroad, and get it embedded in official policies on diet-related chronic disease.
Guest:
Susan Greenhalgh, John King and Wilma Cannon Fairbank Professor of Chinese Society Emerita at Harvard University, and the author of Soda Science: Making the World Safe for Coca-Cola
Resources:
Union of Concerned Scientists: How Coca-Cola Disguised Its Influence on Science about Sugar and Health