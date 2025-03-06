How to add more plant-based foods to your diet

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss simple and affordable ways to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet.

The health benefits have been clear for decades, from strengthening gut health and reducing inflammation to weight loss and lowering the risk of chronic disease and cancer. Research shows that nearly 25 percent of overall cancer cases could be prevented with diet and nutrition alone . The problem is, only 10 percent of US adults eat enough fruits and vegetables, according to the USDA.

What questions do you have about adding more plant-based foods to your diet?

Guests:

Desiree Nielsen, registered dietitian, recipe developer with a focus on plant-based nutrition and gut health, host of The Allsorts Podcast , and bestselling author of the cookbooks, Plant Magic, Eat More Plants, and Good For Your Gut

Katya Galbis, licensed dietitian, Food for Life Instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and creator of Veggisima

Resources:

Mayo Clinic: Plant power: Using diet to lower cancer risk

National Institutes of Health: Keeping Your Gut in Check

Nature: Gut microbiome signatures of vegan, vegetarian and omnivore diets and associated health outcomes across 21,561 individuals

PubMed: Use of Dietary Fibers in Reducing the Risk of Several Cancer Types: An Umbrella Review

Stanford Lifestyle Medicine: What is Fiber and Why is it Important for the Microbiome?