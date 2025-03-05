The importance of nutrition in treating and preventing cancer

On this edition of Your Call, UCSF integrative oncologist Dr. Donald Abrams joins us to continue our series on rising cancer rates and what the science says about prevention. Dr. Abrams has been an oncologist for 41 years and works with cancer patients on integrative modalities like nutrition, physical activity, supplements, Chinese medicine, and stress reduction.

Dr. Abrams will also discuss the importance of eating a mostly whole foods plant-based diet. A poor diet is now the number one cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, according to data published in JAMA.

Guest:

Dr. Donald Abrams , integrative oncologist at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health and general oncologist at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Resources:

UCSF Osher Center: Dr. Donald Abrams Recommended Reading List for Integrative Cancer Care

CureTalks: Understanding the Approach to Integrative Oncology, with Dr. Donald Abrams

UCSF: Prostate Cancer Study — More Health Benefits from Plant-Based Diet

Mayo Clinic: Plant-based diet is encouraged for patients with cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: Research Shows Plant-Based Diets Are Better Than Ketogenic Diets for Cancer Risk and Long-Term Health

Harvard T.H. Chan: Diets high in plant-based foods, low in processed foods, may help reduce cancer risk

