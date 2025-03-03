Climate crisis and the state of environmental journalism

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the importance of environmental journalism with Mark Hertsgaard, co-founder and executive director of the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now, and award-winning LA Times columnist Sammy Roth about the importance of environmenal journalism . How should journalists cover the administration's moves to stop climate action?

Guests:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America.

Sammy Roth, climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times and author of the paper's Boiling Point newsletter

Resources:

Then Nation: Climate Retreat in Germany?

LA Times: L.A.’s massive new solar farm is cheap and impressive. More, please