China’s rule over Tibet & Trump's tax cuts

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss 'Battle for Tibet,' a new Frontline documentary that examines how the Chinese government controls Tibet’s Buddhist population. We also look at the budget resolution passed by the House Republicans that calls for a massive tax cut for the wealthy, and billions of dollars of cuts in Medicaid, a program that provides coverage of health and long-term care to 83 million low-income people.

Guests:

Gesbeen Mohammad, BAFTA and Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, and the director of Battle for Tibet

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, co-founder of DCReport, and author of many books, including "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America"

