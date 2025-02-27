© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A healthy diet and lifestyle behaviors could prevent 40% of cancers

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:54 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion on cancer by exploring the role of diet and lifestyle in prevention and recurrence. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 40 percent of cancer cases could be prevented through diet and lifestyle changes. The question is, what is a healthy diet?

Early in her career, Dr. Ann Pittier, a radiation oncologist, did a deep dive into nutrition and says the science is crystal clear. She shares her insight into the role of plant-based diets in cancer prevention and strategies for leading a healthy life.

Guest:

Dr. Ann Pittier, radiation oncologist at Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology Centers

Resources:

Mayo Clinic: Plant power: Using diet to lower cancer risk

National Library of Medicine: Cancer is a Preventable Disease that Requires Major Lifestyle Changes

Chef AJ: Plant Based Diets for Cancer Prevention and Cancer Recurrence with Dr. Ann Pittier

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
