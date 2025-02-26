© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Stand By Me: A Guide to Navigating Modern, Meaningful Caregiving

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 26, 2025 at 8:06 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, clinical psychologist and caregiving scientist Dr. Allison Applebaum discusses her book, Stand By Me: A Guide to Navigating Modern, Meaningful Caregiving.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 14 percent of adults in the US or 53 million people, serve as family caregivers to a relative, yet there are few resources available to support them. Dr. Applebaum shares strategies to help caregivers better care for not only their loved ones, but themselves, and advocates for caregivers to be recognized as what they truly are: invaluable healthcare team members. What policy changes are needed to support caregivers?

Guest:

Dr. Allison Applebaum, PhD, clinical psychologist, caregiving scientist, advocate, Professor of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine and Director of the Steven S. Elbaum Family Center for Caregiving at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and author of Stand By Me: A Guide to Navigating Modern, Meaningful Caregiving

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger