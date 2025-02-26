On this edition of Your Call, clinical psychologist and caregiving scientist Dr. Allison Applebaum discusses her book, Stand By Me: A Guide to Navigating Modern, Meaningful Caregiving.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 14 percent of adults in the US or 53 million people, serve as family caregivers to a relative, yet there are few resources available to support them. Dr. Applebaum shares strategies to help caregivers better care for not only their loved ones, but themselves, and advocates for caregivers to be recognized as what they truly are: invaluable healthcare team members. What policy changes are needed to support caregivers?

