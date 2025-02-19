What explains the rise of early-onset cancer in younger adults?

© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer by discussing the rise of early-onset cancers. While cancer deaths are falling nationally, new cases are increasing among younger adults ages 18-49 at alarming rates, particularly for breast and gastrointestinal cancers. Experts say they're alarmed to see a rise in so many different types of cancers.

What’s behind this disturbing trend? What screening and prevention methods could help mitigate early onset cancers?

Guests:

Dr. Veda Giri, medical oncologist specializing in clinical cancer genetics, and Division Chief of Clinical Cancer Genetics, Assistant Director of Clinical Cancer Genetics, and Director of the Early Onset Cancer Program at the Yale Cancer Center

Dr. Thejus Jayakrishnan, gastrointestinal medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Resources:

Time: The Race to Explain Why More Young Adults Are Getting Cancer

Yale Medicine: What to Know About Rising Rates of ‘Early-Onset’ Cancer

Cleveland Clinic: Diet revealed as a main risk factor for colon cancer in younger adults

JAMA Network Open: Patterns in Cancer Incidence Among People Younger Than 50 Years in the US, 2010 to 2019

British Medical Journal: Global trends in incidence, death, burden and risk factors of early-onset cancer from 1990 to 2019

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
