What explains the rise of early-onset cancer in younger adults?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer by discussing the rise of early-onset cancers. While cancer deaths are falling nationally, new cases are increasing among younger adults ages 18-49 at alarming rates, particularly for breast and gastrointestinal cancers. Experts say they're alarmed to see a rise in so many different types of cancers.

What’s behind this disturbing trend? What screening and prevention methods could help mitigate early onset cancers?

Guests:

Dr. Veda Giri , medical oncologist specializing in clinical cancer genetics, and Division Chief of Clinical Cancer Genetics, Assistant Director of Clinical Cancer Genetics, and Director of the Early Onset Cancer Program at the Yale Cancer Center

Dr. Thejus Jayakrishnan , gastrointestinal medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School

