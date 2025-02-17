Catherine Coleman Flowers: On activism and environmental justice

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, leading environmental justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers joins us to discuss her new book, Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope. In this deeply personal book, Flowers explores urgent political issues, from reproductive rights to the disenfranchisement of the rural poor, from food justice and gun violence to the history of infrastructure in the South.

Guest:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, and author of Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope

Resources:

