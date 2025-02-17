© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Catherine Coleman Flowers: On activism and environmental justice

By Malihe Razazan
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:20 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, leading environmental justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers joins us to discuss her new book, Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope. In this deeply personal book, Flowers explores urgent political issues, from reproductive rights to the disenfranchisement of the rural poor, from food justice and gun violence to the history of infrastructure in the South.

Guest:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, and author of Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times:  The seemingly intractable problem that the U.S. can actually solve

The New York Review of Books: Justice for the Rural Poor

Climate One: Catherine Coleman Flowers: On Environmental Justice and Protecting Holy Ground

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
