© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Coping with grief after losing a loved one

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 11, 2025 at 9:39 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, grief expert David Kessler joins us to discuss how people cope after experiencing loss. He says each person’s grief is as unique as their fingerprint.

In his latest book, "Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief," he writes: "Grief is extremely powerful. It's easy to get stuck in your pain and remain bitter, angry, or depressed. Grief grabs your heart and doesn't seem to let go. But if you can manage to find meaning even in the most senseless loss, you can do more than get unstuck. When circumstances are at their worst, you can find your best. You can keep growing and finding ways to live a good and someday even joyous life, one enriched by the lessons and love of the person who died."

Guest:

David Kessler, leading expert on grief and loss, author of six books, and founder of grief.com

Resources:

David Kessler's free lecture, February 11 at 3pm PT: When a Parent Dies

David Kessler's free lecture, February 11 at 6pm PT: Sudden Loss and Collective Grief

National Institutes of Health: Coping with Grief

The New York Times: One Thing to Never Say to a Grieving Friend

Grief.com: The Best and Worst Things to Say to Someone in Grief

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger