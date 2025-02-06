The future of public health under Trump
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Trump administration's attack on public health.
We also look the consequences for public health and vaccines should RFK Jr. – who is now headed to the Senate for a confirmation vote and bird flu’s unprecedented spread in livestock and other mammals – including human cases – amid concerns it could become the next pandemic to hit the U.S. if these outbreaks are not properly addressed.
Guests:
Dr. Jenner Nuzzo, Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health
Dr. Paul Offit, Professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Resources:
The Washington Post: RFK Jr. closes in on HHS Cabinet post after Senate panel vote
NPR: RFK Jr. appears on his way to being Trump’s health secretary after a party-line vote
The New York Times: Could the Bird Flu Become Airborne?
The Washington Post: New bird flu strain H5N9 in California raises pandemic potential concerns