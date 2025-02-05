© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Hoodwinked: How Marketers Use the Same Tactics as Cults

By Malihe Razazan
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:17 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, marketing expert Dr. Mara Einstein joins us to discuss her new book, Hoodwinked: How Marketers Use the Same Tactics as Cults.

Exposing the surprising parallels between modern marketing strategies and classic cult manipulation techniques, Dr. Einstein – a former marketing executive herself – reveals how companies are weaponizing your psychology to maximize their profits and shares her insight into how you can break free from their trap.

Guests:

Dr. Mara Einstein, marketing expert and media studies professor at Queens College (CUNY)

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan