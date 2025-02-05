On this edition of Your Call, marketing expert Dr. Mara Einstein joins us to discuss her new book, Hoodwinked: How Marketers Use the Same Tactics as Cults.

Exposing the surprising parallels between modern marketing strategies and classic cult manipulation techniques, Dr. Einstein – a former marketing executive herself – reveals how companies are weaponizing your psychology to maximize their profits and shares her insight into how you can break free from their trap.

Guests: