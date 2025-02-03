How hazardous wastes are making their way from the U.S. to Mexico

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss a joint investigation by The Guardian and Quinto Elemento Lab that reveals how US companies are exporting their hazardous industrial waste to Mexico and Canada, leaving our neighboring countries with all the health and environmental consequences. The U.S. companies are exporting over 1 million tons of hazardous waste annually, most of which is shipped to Mexico and Canada.

We will also discuss a move by the Trump administration officials to release significant amounts of water from two dams in California's Central Valley.

Guests:

Erin McCormick, California-based reporter with The Guardian

Verónica García de León, journalist with Quinto Elemento Lab

Jessica Garrison, Northern California correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Resources:

The LA Times: Acting on Trump’s order, federal officials opened up two California dams

The Guardian: Revealed: US hazardous waste is sent to Mexico – where a ‘toxic cocktail’ of pollution emerges