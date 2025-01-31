Trump's Comeback & media coverage of immigration and the ICE raids

On the this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the new FRONTLINE documentary, Trump’s Comeback. The film examines key moments in Trump's life and career, his lies about the result of the 2020 election, felony convictions, and his return to the Oval Office. Late in the program we look at the media coverage of ICE raids, Trump’s immigrants crackdown and the mass deportations happening across the country

Guests:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director/writer of the documentary, Trump's Comeback

Uriel García, immigration reporter at the Texas Tribune

Wendy Fry, Emmy-winning multimedia investigative journalist who reports on poverty and inequality for the California Divide team at CalMatters

Resources:

The Texas Tribune: Department of Justice cuts off federally funded legal aid to detained immigrants

CalMatters: As President Trump declares a border emergency on Day 1, California’s targeted immigrants lie low