Fear spreads among immigrants over ICE raids

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the devastating impact of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies in Texas and what is being done to help people who are facing deportation. We also look at Trump’s border policy and its chilling effect on immigrant communities across the US.

According to the Pew Research Center , over 11 million undocumented immigrants are currently living in the U.S., and an estimated 1.6 million of those undocumented immigrants are in Texas.

Guests:

Faisal Al-Juburi , Chief External Affairs Officer for RAICES

Mica Rosenberg , award-winning investigative reporter on immigration for ProPublica

Resources:

Pew Research Center: What we know about unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S.

Propublica: https://www.propublica.org/article/immigration-latino-trump-election-resentment-asylum

Center for Migration Studies: Proposed 2024 Mass Deportation Program Would Socially and Economically Devastate American Families

KHOU: ICE steps up immigration arrests as fear ripples through Texas communities

The Dallas Observer: ‘Culture of Fear’: Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan Leaves Texas Immigration Advocates Wary