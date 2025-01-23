How taxpayer money is funding private religious schools

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a Propublica investigation about a nationwide movement that is funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to private religious schools

According to Propublica, in the past few years, school vouchers have become universal in a dozen states, including Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. Proponents are pushing to add Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and others — and, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, they will likely have federal support.

Guests:

Alec MacGillis , award-winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: On a Mission From God: Inside the Movement to Redirect Billions of Taxpayer Dollars to Private Religious Schools

The New York Times: Public Funding, Private Education

Economic Policy Institute: How Vouchers Harm Public Schools