The impact of social media on the mental health of adolescents

On this episode of Your Call, we discuss the impact of social media use on young people and strategies for parenting in the digital age.

As young people are spending more and more time on social media platforms, the widespread use of these technologies has come to define the experiences of a generation of adolescents, despite these platforms offering few protections to their most vulnerable users.

With growing evidence to support social media use as a major factor in the mental health crisis among young people, Dr. Ruston will provide insight into fostering a healthy relationship with technology for both teens and adults.

Guests:

Dr. Delaney Ruston , award-winning filmmaker, author, and Stanford-trained physician

Resources:

Screenagers: The Screenagers Films

Screenagers: The Screenagers Podcast

Pew Research Center: Teens, Social Media and Technology 2024

U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory: Social Media and Youth Mental Health

The New York Times: Surgeon General: Why I’m Calling for a Warning Label on Social Media Platforms