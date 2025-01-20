© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What are your personal plans for getting through Trump's second term?

By Ethan Elkind,
Andrew Stelzer
Published January 20, 2025 at 8:10 PM PST
cc flickr user Corey Oakley

On today's Your Call, we look ahead to the next four years under President Trump. Trump has given us some indications about his legislative priorities and what he might do…but what will you do? Along with writer Anand Giridharadas, and the co-founder of Indivisible Ezra Levin, we’ll take your calls and questions about how to navigate the news cycle, stay involved in positive causes, and feel like you can make a difference.

Guests:
Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible.

Anand Giridharadas, author of The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy. You can get a free trial subscription to his surstack newsletter, the Ink, by clicking here.

Resources:

Truthout: 10 Ways We Can Prepare for Another Trump Presidency

Indivisible: A Practical Guide to Democracy on the Brink

The Nation: How to Not Lose It Completely During Trump’s Second Presidency

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
Andrew Stelzer