What are your personal plans for getting through Trump's second term?

On today's Your Call, we look ahead to the next four years under President Trump. Trump has given us some indications about his legislative priorities and what he might do…but what will you do? Along with writer Anand Giridharadas, and the co-founder of Indivisible Ezra Levin, we’ll take your calls and questions about how to navigate the news cycle, stay involved in positive causes, and feel like you can make a difference.

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible.

Anand Giridharadas , author of The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy. You can get a free trial subscription to his surstack newsletter, the Ink, by clicking here.

Resources:

