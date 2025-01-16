“A Woman’s Song for Peace:” Using Art to Create Social Change

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Dance Mission Theater’s new show, “A Woman’s Song For Peace: A Tribute to the Past, A Vision for the Future.” Featuring legendary artists Holly Near, Ferron, and Dance Brigade, “A Woman’s Song for Peace” is an artistic plea to end all wars, so that peace and justice can prevail.

Currently in the midst of a West Coast tour, “A Woman’s Song for Peace” aims to make a permanent mark on the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump and further Dance Brigade’s mission to create a world in which art is recognized as an equally powerful tool for social change and justice.

Guests:

Krissy Keefer, artistic and executive director of Dance Mission Theater and co-founder of Dance Brigade

Stella Adelman, managing director of Dance Mission Theater

Resources:

Dance Mission Theater: A Woman’s Song for Peace Tour