What are the solutions to critical issues facing San Francisco?

On this edition of Your Call, journalists Tim Redmond of 48hills and Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local join us to discuss the inauguration of Daniel Lurie, San Francisco's new mayor.

With a number of seismic challenges facing the city – from the drug crisis to the housing shortage – we'll explore Mayor Lurie’s plans for his first term in office and vision for the future of San Francisco.

Guests:

Tim Redmond , founder of 48hills, former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian, and political and investigative reporting instructor at the University of San Francisco

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor for Mission Local

Resources:

48hills: Lurie gives an inaugural address that is almost entirely about drugs and crime

Mission Local: Inauguration Day: Is San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie up to the job? Is anyone?

Mission Local: Mayor Lurie can’t declare a fentanyl state of emergency. So he’s branding his plan ‘fentanyl state of emergency.’

The San Francisco Standard: Lurie’s first law asks rich people to help fix the fentanyl crisis

KQED: SF Mayor Lurie Launches His 1st Legislative Push: Fentanyl Emergency Response