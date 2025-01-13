On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, entomologist professor Doug Tallamy joins us to discuss his book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.” Tallamy says we can no longer tolerate actions that degrade our local environment. We must now act collectively to put our ecosystems back together again. What actions can we take to heal our damaged landscapes right now?

Guest:

Doug Tallamy, TA Baker Professor of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Delaware

Resources:

