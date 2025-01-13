© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation

By Malihe Razazan
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:41 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, entomologist professor Doug Tallamy joins us to discuss his book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.” Tallamy says we can no longer tolerate actions that degrade our local environment. We must now act collectively to put our ecosystems back together again. What actions can we take to heal our damaged landscapes right now?

Guest:

Doug Tallamy, TA Baker Professor of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Delaware

Resources:

Smithsonian Magazine: Meet the Ecologist Who Wants You to Unleash the Wild on Your Backyard

 The Washington Post: Many California native plants adapt to fire. Some are threatened by it.

 LAist: Fact check: Could brush clearance have prevented the Palisades Fire? 

