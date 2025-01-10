© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

LA area's two biggest fires burn at least 10,000 structures

By Malihe Razazan
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:29 AM PST
The Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles Area. At least 10 people have died and nearly 180,000 have been ordered to leave their homes as five fires continue to burn.

Officials say more than 9,000 homes and structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Guest:

Noah Haggerty, environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: 10 dead, more than 9,000 structures damaged or destroyed in L.A. fires; windy weather continues

The Guardian: ‘Essential’: nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters deployed as LA battles wildfires

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
