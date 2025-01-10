LA area's two biggest fires burn at least 10,000 structures

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles Area. At least 10 people have died and nearly 180,000 have been ordered to leave their homes as five fires continue to burn.

Officials say more than 9,000 homes and structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Guest:

Noah Haggerty, environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: 10 dead, more than 9,000 structures damaged or destroyed in L.A. fires; windy weather continues

The Guardian: ‘Essential’: nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters deployed as LA battles wildfires