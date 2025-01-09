How a mole infiltrated the highest ranks of American militias
On this edition of Your Call, ProPublica journalist Joshua Kaplan discusses his new article, The Militia and the Mole: How a Mole Infiltrated the Highest Ranks of American Militias.
Kaplan profiles John Williams, a wilderness survival trainer, who was so outraged by the January 6th Capitol riot that he spent two years undercover climbing the ranks of right-wing militias to undermine and expose their inner workings.
Guest:
Joshua Kaplan, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for ProPublica
Resources:
ProPublica: The Milita and the Mole
ProPublica: Armed and Underground: Inside the Turbulent, Secret World of an American Militia
The New York Times: Trump Again Hints at Jan. 6 Pardons, Including for Attacks on Police
Brennan Center For Justice: Police Must Do Better Against Far-Right Violence