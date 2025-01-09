© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How a mole infiltrated the highest ranks of American militias

By Malihe Razazan
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:50 AM PST
An Oath Keepers training session in early 2023 Credit:Obtained by ProPublica

On this edition of Your Call, ProPublica journalist Joshua Kaplan discusses his new article, The Militia and the Mole: How a Mole Infiltrated the Highest Ranks of American Militias.

Kaplan profiles John Williams, a wilderness survival trainer, who was so outraged by the January 6th Capitol riot that he spent two years undercover climbing the ranks of right-wing militias to undermine and expose their inner workings.

Guest:

Joshua Kaplan, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: The Milita and the Mole

ProPublica: Armed and Underground: Inside the Turbulent, Secret World of an American Militia

The New York Times: Trump Again Hints at Jan. 6 Pardons, Including for Attacks on Police

Brennan Center For Justice: Police Must Do Better Against Far-Right Violence

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan