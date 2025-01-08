The power of a healthy diet to transform health outcomes

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Michael Greger discusses the crucial role food plays in determining health outcomes.

Though dietary choices have the power to prevent, treat, and even reverse the progression of deadly diseases, few people understand how to make the best decisions for themselves amidst a constant stream of conflicting nutritional information. Dr. Greger empowers individuals to improve their health by sharing the benefits of a whole-food, plant-based diet. What do we need to know to eat healthier for ourselves and the planet?

Guest:

Dr. Michael Greger, founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, founder of NutritionFacts.org, internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, and author of many books, including How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and his latest, How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older

Resources:

The New Yorker: Why is the American Diet So Deadly?

The New York Times: How Much Alcohol Does it Take to Raise Your Cancer Risk?

CNN: America’s diet quality moved from an F to a D. Here’s how to turn yours into an A.

NLM / NCBI: A Look at Plant-Based Diets