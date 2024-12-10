What books are you reading this holiday season?

On this edition of Your Call, we're opening the lines to get your book recommendations.

Do you have an all-time favorite or a new discovery you'd like to share? If you’re a parent, how are you inspiring your child to read and what are the books your kids can’t put down? Where do you go to buy your books? What's your favorite bookstore?

Whether you're looking for your next favorite book or tips to get back into the habit of reading, we've got recommendations for you!

Guests:

Sharon Levin, founder of the Bay Area Children's Book List, and children's lit reviewer

Eileen McCormick, store manager at Green Apple Books and Music in San Francisco

Camden Avery, head buyer and manager for The Booksmith in San Francisco

Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle: Meet five S.F. booksellers that are shaping the city’s literary landscape

AP: Independent booksellers continued to expand in 2023, with more than 200 new stores opening

