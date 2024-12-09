The 2024 UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16)

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

From October 21-November 1, thousands of delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in Cali, Colombia to address critical biodiversity issues, such biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation.

The two-week conference was a follow-up to the 2022 Montreal meetings where 196 countries signed a historic global treaty, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, to protect biodiversity.

Nearly one million species face extinction.

Guests:

Zak Smith, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council

Tanya Sanerib, legal director for the international program and senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity

Resources:

The New York Times: Protecting Nature, With the U.S. on the Sidelines

Carbon Brief: COP16: Key outcomes agreed at the UN biodiversity conference in Cali, Colombia

The Washington Post: Your medicine comes from unexpected places. Why those sources are now at risk.