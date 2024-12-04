On this edition of Your Call, we’re going to Florida, which activists say is the laboratory for Project 2025.

An investigation from Florida For All finds that the masterminds behind Project 2025 have worked on more than 100 state level bills in Florida over the past four years. More than three-quarters of those bills have been passed by Florida’s Republican controlled legislature and signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The investigation says: These Project 2025 policies in Florida have eliminated access to abortion for most women, enabled book banning and censorship in public schools and universities, driven up costs for renters and homeowners by allowing insurance companies to charge exorbitant rates, forced farmworkers and construction workers to toil in 100- degree heat without water or rest, made it harder for small businesses to compete with corporate giants, rolled back gun-safety laws, and undermined efforts to combat the climate crisis.

Guests:

Jackson Oberlink, legislative director for Florida For All

Anders Croy, communications director for Florida Watch and DeSantis Watch

Resources:

Florida for All: Project 2025 is Florida 2024

