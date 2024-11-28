© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Elsie Allen and the legacy of Pomo basketry

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 28, 2024 at 10:54 AM PST
Elsie Comanche Allen (1899-1990)
/
SANTA ROSA JUNIOR COLLEGE MULTICULTURAL MUSEUM

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Breaking Traditions, Saving Traditions: Elsie Allen and the Legacy of Pomo Basketry, which is on permanent display at the Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum.

Elsie Allen, Rose Aguilar's great-grandmother, became a well known basketweaver in her later years. The collection also includes baskets from 26 other Pomo weavers. It is the only Pomo Basket collection known to have been formed by a weaver.

Guests:

Dan Aguilar, grandson of Elsie Allen

Linda Aguilar, granddaughter of Elsie Allen

Silver Galleto, founding member of the Pomo Weavers Society

Web Resources:

Interview with Elsie Allen, 1980

The Press Democrat: Legendary Pomo basket maker Elsie Allen defied tradition to preserve it

KQED: The Pomo Woman Who Fought to Preserve Native American Heritage

Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum: Roles, Rules & Responsibility: Northern California Two-Spirit Weavers

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
