Your Call

The secret playbook behind efforts to kill solar in an Ohio county

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 25, 2024 at 9:50 AM PST
Rural Knox County, Ohio, is home to extensive farmland and has deep ties to the gas industry.
Propublica
Rural Knox County, Ohio, is home to extensive farmland and has deep ties to the gas industry.

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discuss a ProPublica, Tow Center for Digital Journalism, and Floodlight investigation out how fossil fuel interests are working to kill a solar project in Knox county, Ohio.

The investigation found that oil and gas companies intervened in local politics, and used media outlets and a dark-money group to spread misinformation and influence public opinion.

Floodlight and its partners have reported that across the country, the oil and gas industry and power companies have exploited a struggling news industry and a fraught political process to fight the transition to clean energy and maximize profits. In Florida, two power companies paid a consulting firm to hire newspapers to attack a pro-solar politician. In Alabama, the state’s largest monopoly electric company purchased a historic Black newspaper, then didn’t write about soaring power bills. In California, Chevron launched its own newsroom when other papers shuttered; it doesn’t cover itself critically.

Guests:

Miranda Green, investigative journalist and director of investigations at Floodlight News

Jennifer Smith Richards, reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Fossil Fuel Interests Are Working to Kill Solar in One Ohio County. The Hometown Newspaper Is Helping.

E&E News: Meet the Christian oil mogul spending big to elect Trump

ND News Cooperative: Weird' newspaper calls out pipeline protests eight years later

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar