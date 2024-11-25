© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Countries most affected by climate change walked out of UN talks

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 25, 2024 at 9:50 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the UN Climate Summit in Azerbaijan and the final agreement to provide urgently needed funds to help developing countries combat the climate crisis.

Developed nations agreed to contribute $300B a year by 2035. According to Inside Climate News, a landmark 2021 report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, showed developing countries need a total of at least $5.8 trillion by 2030 to keep up with global warming impacts they did little to cause.

On Saturday, the countries most affected by the climate crisis walked out of the talks, saying they were not being heard.

Guests:

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

Fiona Harvey, environment editor at the Guardian

Resources:

The Guardian: Row over who will pay $1tn climate fund drags Cop29 talks past the deadline

Inside Climate News: Overtime Deal at COP29 Falls Short of Global Climate Finance Needs

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar