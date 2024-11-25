Countries most affected by climate change walked out of UN talks

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the UN Climate Summit in Azerbaijan and the final agreement to provide urgently needed funds to help developing countries combat the climate crisis.

Developed nations agreed to contribute $300B a year by 2035. According to Inside Climate News, a landmark 2021 report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, showed developing countries need a total of at least $5.8 trillion by 2030 to keep up with global warming impacts they did little to cause.

On Saturday, the countries most affected by the climate crisis walked out of the talks, saying they were not being heard.

Guests:

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

Fiona Harvey, environment editor at the Guardian

Resources:

The Guardian: Row over who will pay $1tn climate fund drags Cop29 talks past the deadline

Inside Climate News: Overtime Deal at COP29 Falls Short of Global Climate Finance Needs